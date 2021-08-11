R Velraj appointed vice-chancellor of Anna University

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: R Velraj was appointed as the vice-chancellor of Anna University by Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Tuesday. Velraj, who has teaching experience of 33 years, earlier served as the director of the Institute for Energy Studies and the director of Anna University-FRG Institute for CAD/CAM. He is currently a professor at the Institute for Energy Studies, Anna University.

The appointment of a Tamil-origin engineering academician to the post has been welcomed by various sections of the society, as the appointment of the previous vice-chancellor, MK Surappa, a Karnataka native, in 2018, had evoked criticism.

“We had been demanding the selection of an eminent engineering academic from Tamil Nadu, and from Anna University, as vice-chancellor. Our demand has been met,” said president of Anna University Teachers’ Association, I Arul Aram.

According to a statement issued by Raj Bhavan, Velraj will hold the post for three years. Velraj has published 193 research papers in journals, and presented 29 papers at international academic/research events and organised four international events.

An author of three books, he has presented 31 research papers in national conferences, and executed 15 research projects worth Rs 17.85 crore. He has guided 33 PhD scholars and two MS students. He has two patents and six Memorandum of Understandings to his credit, the release added. Additionally, he has formulated three courses for PhD programmes in the Department of Mechanical Engineering.