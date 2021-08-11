STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Threads that promise hope of a better life 

More than 40 rural women and school students have enrolled to learn crochet at Manonmani Trust’s Anbagam at Thirukandalam Village in Thiruvallur District.

More than 40 women and children enrolled into the training programme to learn crochet

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Mother India’s Crochet Queens (MICQ), Manonmani Trust, and Rotary Club of Madras Chenna Patna (RCMCP) have come together to provide job opportunities for underprivileged women from rural areas by providing vocational training. RCMCP’s past president and vocational services director K Vallekkannu approached MICQ and Manonmani Trust. Sudha Ramalingam of Manonmani Trust and Subashri Natarajan of MICQ were forthcoming in helping beneficiaries.

More than 40 rural women and school students have enrolled to learn crochet at Manonmani Trust’s Anbagam at Thirukandalam Village in Thiruvallur District. “Most of the women, here go for plucking jasmine during the day time. Realising that crochet training would generate additional income, many women and children joined the programme,” said D Saraswathi Varadarajan, a trustee of Manonmani Trust.

On July 30, three volunteers from MICQ visited the Trust along with RCMCP members and provided hands-on training for nearly three hours. From then on, the training is being continued virtually on Lenovo Tablets. Hemlatha Narasimhan coordinated to motivate and gather the women beneficiaries. Subashri explained about MICQ enabling people from all walks of life to earn extra income. RCMCP president Senthan Amuthan said that he is always ready to help them.

