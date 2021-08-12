Four arrested for cheating man of Rs 56 lakh promising govt job

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Four persons who allegedly cheated an engineering graduate, on the promise of getting him the post of Director at Micro Small Medium Enterprises (MSME) department after receiving Rs 56.60 lakh, were arrested by the Central Crime Branch. The accused were identified as A Jebaraj, Vathalagundu and M Venkatesan from Virudhunagar, B Nirmal Kumar from Pattiveeranpatti and K Ayyasamy from Virudhunagar.

According to police, the victim P Murali (34) was approached by the gang who claimed that they knew senior officials in the police department and Tangedco and that they could get him a job at MSME department, since he is an engineering graduate. Believing them, he reportedly paid Rs 56.60 lakh, but the appointment letter he received in return turned out to be fake. Based on his complaint, the job fraud wing of CCB registered a case and arrested the suspects.