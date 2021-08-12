Manhunt launched to nab man for raping two girls living in children’s home

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: An All Women Police station (AWPS) in the city on Wednesday registered a case against a 51-year-old man for allegedly raping two residents of a children’s home. Police have launched a manhunt for the accused, identified as Bennet, who is reportedly absconding.

According to police, Bennet is the brother of Isabel Richardson, who is executive director of an NGO and a Child Welfare Committee member. Bennet is said to have been residing at the children’s home since last June.

Police said he had raped a 20-year-old girl and a 15-year-old girl. The police have registered a case based on a complaint from a member of the Child Welfare Committee. Bennet has been booked under Sections of the POCSO Act and the Indian Penal Code.

POCSO Act slapped on accused

The accused, identified as Bennet, is reportedly absconding. According to police, Bennet is said to have been residing at the children’s home since last June. Police said he had raped a 20-year-old girl and a 15-year-old girl. Bennet has been booked under Sections of the POCSO Act and the Indian Penal Code.