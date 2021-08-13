STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Corp vows to make you fall in love with Namma Chennai again!

The city may soon be up for a facelift with officials from the Corporation, Highways and Metro Rail discussing possible beautification projects that could be carried out.

Published: 13th August 2021 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2021 07:21 AM

(File photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The city may soon be up for a facelift with officials from the Corporation, Highways and Metro Rail discussing possible beautification projects that could be carried out. Projects to improve Metro Rail and Corporation bridges, State highways, city roads and parks were discussed in the meeting on Thursday, which had Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi, and CMRL Managing Director Pradeep Yadav in attendance, among others.

Important stretches including from Kathipara Junction to airport, Koyambedu flyover, Anna flyover, Marina beach, Thirumangalam flyover and Metro Rail station pillars are to be taken up for beautification as per ‘world class’ standards. The features proposed include art pieces, greening, colourful lights and artificial fountains to add to the city’s aesthetic value. 

“This is the first meeting conducted to coordinate all three departments. The Corporation Commissioner has instructed us to come up with innovative ideas akin to the sculptures from automobile scrap that are being installed in the city,” said a Corporation official. 

Sculptures of aquatic animals like crabs and prawns, animals like leopards and others of cultural value like one depicting Jallikattu are already being installed in 14 locations. All these sculptures were made from scrap.

“As far as Marina beach is concerned, instructions have been issued to take care of maintenance and works such as improving the park and fountain near the beach are already being done. Consultants had also been part of the discussion,” the official added.

Beach vending carts and creation of a green and calming pathway along the service road for walkers and joggers in the beach were earlier discussed by the city corporation under ‘Project Blue’.

