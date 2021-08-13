Fully vaccinated people allowed to visit prisoners in TN from August 16

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Prisoners will be allowed to have visitors again from August 16. The Prisons department had suspended visitation across the State from April 27 due to the second wave of Covid.

According to a statement, the inmates were allowed to make video calls to their relatives and advocates for the past 100 days. Now, the inmates will be allowed to meet visitors if the latter are either fully vaccinated or can produce a RT-PCR negative certificate taken in the last 72 hours.

The meeting period will be 15 minutes and visitors should make an appointment through the e-Prisons Visitors Management System or over the phone at least a day before the visit. People will be allowed to meet the inmates between 9 am and 2 pm only on weekdays when there are no gazetted holidays, said the release. Visitors must wear a mask and will be allowed to meet their kin after thermal screening.

For appointments, contact: Central Prison I, Puzhal: 93454 74957 Central Prison-II, Puzhal: 97907 98043 Central Prison, Vellore: 0416 2900013 Central Prison, Cuddalore: 94885 88512 Central Prison, Tiruchy: 0413 2333213 Central Prison, Salem: 0427 2405163 Central Prison, Coimbatore: 0422 2307218 Central Prison, Madurai: 0452 2361125 Central Prison, Palayamkottai: 0462 2531845, Special Prison for Women, Puzhal : 0934545896, Special Prison for Women, Vellore: 0416-290001496, Special Prison for Women, Tiruchy: 093454 67960, Spl Prison for Women Madurai: 0452 2361131.