STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Fully vaccinated people allowed to visit prisoners in TN from August 16

Prisoners will be allowed to have visitors again from August 16. The Prisons department had suspended visitation across the State from April 27 due to the second wave of Covid.

Published: 13th August 2021 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2021 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus Vaccine

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Prisoners will be allowed to have visitors again from August 16. The Prisons department had suspended visitation across the State from April 27 due to the second wave of Covid.

According to a statement, the inmates were allowed to make video calls to their relatives and advocates for the past 100 days. Now, the inmates will be allowed to meet visitors if the latter are either fully vaccinated or can produce a RT-PCR negative certificate taken in the last 72 hours. 

The meeting period will be 15 minutes and visitors should make an appointment through the e-Prisons Visitors Management System or over the phone at least a day before the visit. People will be allowed to meet the inmates between 9 am and 2 pm only on weekdays when there are no gazetted holidays, said the release. Visitors must wear a mask and will be allowed to meet their kin after thermal screening.

For appointments, contact: Central Prison I, Puzhal: 93454 74957 Central Prison-II, Puzhal: 97907 98043 Central Prison, Vellore: 0416 2900013 Central Prison, Cuddalore: 94885 88512 Central Prison, Tiruchy: 0413 2333213 Central Prison, Salem: 0427 2405163 Central Prison, Coimbatore: 0422 2307218 Central  Prison, Madurai: 0452 2361125 Central Prison, Palayamkottai: 0462 2531845, Special Prison for Women, Puzhal : 0934545896, Special Prison for Women, Vellore: 0416-290001496, Special Prison for Women, Tiruchy: 093454 67960, Spl Prison for Women Madurai: 0452 2361131.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 COVID vaccine prisoners
India Matters
Surgery an option for patients with post-Covid lung ailment, say experts
Volunteers carry out thermal testing for children (Photo | PTI)
543 children in Bengaluru infected with Covid in over 11 days: BBMP bulletin
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
COVID: Fully vaccinated woman becomes Mumbai's first death due to Delta Plus variant
People line up to get inoculated against COVID-19 outside a vaccination center in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: India records 40,120 fresh cases, 585 new deaths; vaccination nears 53 crore mark

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TN Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan with CM Stalin MK before presenting the budget.
All you need to know about the Tamil Nadu Budget 2021-22
Volunteers carry out thermal testing for children (Photo | PTI)
Watch | 543 children in Bengaluru infected with Covid in over 11 days
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp