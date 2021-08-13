STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

TN Budget 2021: DMK govt okays World Bank-funded Chennai City Partnership 

Initially, the DMK government has sought more time before signing the agreement with the World Bank as the state wanted full ownership of what they are going to sign.

Published: 13th August 2021 12:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2021 01:56 PM   |  A+A-

TN budget Tamil Nadu Finance Minister

TN Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan with CM Stalin MK before presenting the budget.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After deferring the signing of the World Bank-funded Chennai City Partnership initially, TN Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan has given green light to the scheme which will be implemented over a period of nine years (2021-2030) with a total estimated budget of USD 1.43 billion for development of institutions, infrastructure and systems.

TAMIL NADU BUDGET: CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW LATEST UPDATES

Initially, the DMK government has sought more time before signing the agreement with the World Bank as the state wanted full ownership of what they are going to sign. The government was scheduled to sign the agreement on June 10 and wanted everything to be finalised by June 30. This comes after a meeting was held recently between World Bank officials and the state Finance Minister PTR Palanivel Thiagarajan and the project was deferred to next quarter. 

Presenting the budget, the finance minister said the issue has been resolved after a recent meeting.

The World Bank had held discussions with the government over the last year to develop the Chennai City Partnership model to ensure the city's sustainable growth. Initially, the programme was to be managed by Tamil Nadu Infrastructure Development Board (TNIDB) at the State-level. It will provide financial and technical support to all key service delivery institutions in Chennai’s urban local bodies.

The first phase is proposed as a multi-sector Program-for-Results (PforR) operation,  wherein the focus will be on urban mobility, with a focus on strengthening bus service delivery, municipal pedestrian infrastructure and women’s safety in public spaces." This also includes Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority," the Finance Minister said.

ALSO WATCH |

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Palanivel Thiagarajan DMK Government TN government Chennai City Partnership World Bank TNIDB TN budget 2021 Tamil Nadu budget
India Matters
Image for representation (Photo | EPS)
No Covid case in 49 UP dists, 15 other now pandemic-free
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
August 14 to be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day: PM Modi
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of an Indian police man in plain clothes to test for COVID-19 inside a park in Srinagar. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid nasal vaccine by Bharat Biotech gets nod for holding phase 2, 3 clinical trials
Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre
How to win the Covid tug of war 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Business Unboxed: Why are automobile prices rising?
(File photo | EPS)
Watch | PM Modi explains benefits of National Vehicle Scrappage Policy
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp