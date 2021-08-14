Man living in Chennai arrested by UP police for videos criticising PM Modi

Sahaya Novinston Lobo By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 62-year-old man from Chennai was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh police on Saturday for his remarks criticising the Prime Minister.

Police said the arrested man Manmohan Mishra is a native of Uttar Pradesh and moved to Madhavaram in Chennai with his family about 35 years ago.

“Manmohan works as an agent to avail PAN cards and Aadhaar cards. He is said to be very active on social media and often posts videos on YouTube criticising the BJP-led Union government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” said the police officer.

Since he speaks only in Hindi on videos, they became popular in Uttar Pradesh and were circulated widely among people in the state.

However, a few objected to the videos and reportedly complained to the local police station. Kotawali police registered a case against Manmohan and traced him to Madhavaram in Chennai. A team reached on Friday evening and arrested him.

He was produced before a magistrate and a transit warrant was obtained on Saturday. After a medical examination, he was taken to Uttar Pradesh on a train.

While his latest videos were not available, he is seen demanding in a six-month-old video that Modi should step down as Prime Minister since he did not do enough for people in the times of Covid and lockdown.