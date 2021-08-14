STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Seventeen nurses of private hospital among four fresh COVID-19 clusters in Chennai

As on Friday, the city had 2007 active cases and of the total 39,537 streets in the city, 1068 had active cases. Of these, 869 streets had less than three cases and 44 had five or more cases.

Published: 14th August 2021 06:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2021 06:22 PM   |  A+A-

A passenger who arrived from Kerala gets her samples collected for a Covid test, at the Central railway station in Chennai on Thursday | Martin Louis

By Nirupama Viswanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai city corporation has in the last few days identified four COVID-19 clusters, each with at least 10 cases. One of the latest clusters identified comprises 17 nurses of a private hospital who were all residing at Royapuram. The corporation has initiated containment measures around the three buildings where the staff from various branches of the same private hospital are lodged.

"Since the staff were well acquainted with the protocol, they isolated roommates with symptoms and were also tested every 15 days. Despite their efforts, a group of 17 have tested positive," said a corporation official. The staff are suspected to have picked up the infection at work.

Another cluster identified more recently was an apartment complex in Yogambal Street in Kodambakkam zone.

ALSO READ: Aadi festival sparks Covid cluster of 24 in Chennai, 47-year-old unvaccinated woman dies

"A couple first tested positive earlier this month. One after the other, nine others in the same apartment who were all extended family members of this couple, tested positive," said another official. The apartment's security guard was also among those who tested positive. In addition, an elderly woman in the next building and the security guard there were also found to be COVID positive.

The couple who were the index cases in the cluster are suspected to have contracted the virus from a private hospital which they visited often for treatment.

Earlier, there were two clusters -- one due to a temple gathering at Varadhammal Garden Street in Pulianthope and another apartment complex cluster at Model School Road in Sholinganallur where 23 tested positive.

"Since we now have a well-oiled system to handle emerging clusters and prevent them from spreading, we are determined to prevent an outbreak. We are also at the same time creating awareness and mobilising people for vaccinations," said a corporation official.

As on Friday, the city had 2007 active cases and of the total 39,537 streets in the city, 1068 had active cases. Of these, 869 streets had less than three cases and 44 had five or more cases.

There are 24 streets in the city with over six COVID-19 cases in Madhavaram, Tondiarpet, Royapuram, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Anna Nagar, Teynampet, Kodambakkam, Alandur, Adyar and Sholinganallur.

