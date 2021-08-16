STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Doctors at Chennai's Government Royapettah Hospital remove tumour from woman

The woman was diagnosed with periampullary carcinoma, a cancer tumour that forms in the head of the pancreas.

A doctor conducting a surgery

Representational Imgae

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Doctors at the Government Royapettah Hospital, has successfully removed a cancer tumour in the head of the pancreas, from a 50-year-old woman through laparoscopic surgery. The woman was diagnosed with periampullary carcinoma, a cancer tumour that forms in the head of the pancreas. If the surgery is delayed it may risk life, said doctors.

"This is the first time in the government hospital that such cancer tumour was removed through a keyhole surgery. The surgery was performed on July 28 and it took seven and half hours," said Dr U P Srinivasan, Assistant Professor, Surgical Gastroenterology, Government Royapettah Hospital.

Though it was a difficult surgery to do through a keyhole procedure. The benefits of keyhole surgery is less blood loss and it reduces the hospital stay, Dr Srinivasan said.

Meanwhile, Dr R Mani, Director and Medical Superintendent of the hospital said, the surgery was performed free of cost under the Chief Minister's Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme. It would cost Rs 8 to 10 lakhs outside otherwise.

