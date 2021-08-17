Expand industrial sector to ensure survival of engineers: Expert

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Government must focus on development of industrial and manufacturing sectors to ensure jobs for engineers, said V Ponraj, the scientific advisor to late President APJ Abdul Kalam.

Speaking at an event organised to discuss the plight of faculties of engineering colleges, Ponraj stressed that while government should focus on research and innovation, the faculties should strive hard to enhance their skill set.P Mannar Jawahar, vice chancellor of Karunya University, who was the another panelist in the event, said demand for traditional courses like mechanical, civil, electrical engineering have significantly decreased despite the emergence of many engineering colleges.

“This is because placements are in software industry which is irrelevant to what they study,”he said. For getting admission, quality input, quality faculty, quality output is necessary. Students should develop their KASH (Knowledge, Attitude, Skill, Habit & Hard work) to be employable, he added.

K Vijayaraja, President of Tamil Nadu Engineering College Faculty Welfare Association (TNECFWA) and RR Elangovan, Vice President of TNECFWA and Former ISRO Scientist were also present.