Irular families get MGNREGA job cards

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Kancheepuram District administration on Monday handed over MGNREGA job cards to Irular tribal families living in Manimangalam village. This comes after Express published a story about their plight on August 16.

According to a statement from the Collectorate, there were 70 individuals eligible for work and all of them have been handed over the job cards. “Based on the instructions given by the District Collector and the Project Director, the tribal families were given MGNREGA job cards” the statement said.