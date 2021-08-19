Lawyers’ fight spills onto ‘road’, video goes viral

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The legal profession is considered a noble profession as it is the upholder and protector of the law, but there was nothing noble when a group of lawyers came to blows in full public view. The dispute over laying of a road turned ugly after the two groups came to blows inside the Kotturpuram police station on Tuesday, a video of which has gone viral.

According to the police, the dispute goes back six months over laying the road on the fourth lane in Naidu Street in the same area. While the Corporation was preparing to lay a concrete road in February, D Padmanaban, a lawyer, opposed it, claiming it would lead to rainwater entering his house.

But other residents wanted the road and approached J Balamurugan and P Manikandan, both of whom are also lawyers. On Tuesday in the presence of the two advocates, the residents were covering a few potholes when a party led by Padmanaban raised objection to it, leading to a fight.

On information, the Kotturpuram police rushed to the spot and asked both groups to visit the police station. The advocates continued the fight and CCTV footage of them attacking each other went viral on Wednesday.

They went their separate ways after assurance that cases will be registered against both sides. After registering the cases, Kotturpuram police summoned the involved persons for an inquiry.