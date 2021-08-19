Madras HC orders demolition of structure in MLA’s premises

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Terming the construction of a meeting hall without due permission in the premises of the Sholinganallur MLA’s office as “an act of extreme anarchy”, the Madras High Court ordered the Greater Chennai Corporation to demolish and not permit it to be used for any purpose.

Passing the orders, the first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice PD Audikesavalu said, “Prima facie, that appears to be an act of extreme anarchy. No lawmaker can take the law into his hands and put up a construction on government land, however pious the intention may be, because the relevant government department has not put up a construction according to his demand.”

The bench ordered the Commissioner of Greater Chennai Corporation to take immediate action in accordance with the law to demolish the construction and directed him to report to the court when the matter appears next, in a week. The court passed the orders on Tuesday on a PIL filed by D Vijayabharathy of Palavakkam praying for action against the unauthorised/illegal construction in the office premises of Sholinganallur MLA, Aravind Ramesh, from the DMK.

The court also observed that it appeared the MLA requested for the construction of a public meeting hall in the premises and upon the PWD not doing it, the MLA took it upon himself to have the hall constructed. The bench further stated, “The combined excuses all around are completely unacceptable.”

