Home Cities Chennai

IndiGo fined after Chennai Corporation official flags use of plastics

The Chennai Corporation on Thursday fined IndiGo airlines `25,000 for giving passengers single-use plastics.

Published: 20th August 2021 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2021 12:40 PM   |  A+A-

IndiGo flight

IndiGo flight (File Photo | PTI)

By Omjasvin MD
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai Corporation on Thursday fined IndiGo airlines `25,000 for giving passengers single-use plastics. The issue was brought to light by Chennai Corporation Deputy Commissioner of Health Dr Manish Narnaware.

“I made multiple trips on their airlines and they continued to provide single-use plastic envelopes despite me raising the issue with them. Hence, I got their plastic tested with the TNPCB, and confirmed that it violated the law,” he told Express.

According to a notice issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Health and Solid Waste Management, Chennai Corporation, IndiGo gave face shields, masks and sanitiser to passengers in single-use plastic envelopes.

As per the TNPCB, the plastic had a thickness of 27 microns, which is in the banned category as per GO (MS) No 84, Environment and Forest (EC-2) department. It also breaches the Chennai City Municipal Corporation Act, 1919, U/S 349, 28A. In the notice, IndiGo was advised to use bio-degradable envelopes.

Express reached out to the airline for a comment but could not get a response.

