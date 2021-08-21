STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Apollo Hospital launches hernia surgery institute

Published: 21st August 2021 06:50 AM

Health Minister Ma Subramanian (2nd from right) and Suneeta Reddy (right), MD, Apollo Hospitals Group, during the launch of Institute of Hernia Surgery and Abdominal Wall Reconstruction, in Chennai on

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian launched the Institute of Hernia Surgery and Abdominal Wall Reconstruction at Apollo Hospitals on Friday. Speaking at the event, he said, so far 2.74 crore people have been vaccinated in TN and that an additional nine crore vaccines are needed for the State.

“Over 60 villages in TN have achieved 100 per cent vaccination coverage. Ariyalur has become the first district to vaccinate all eligible 6,981 pregnant women on the day. Similarly, in Pudukkottai district, all eligible 11,625 disabled people have been vaccinated,” he said.

The minister also requested the Apollo Hospital management to come forward to provide the five lakh Covaxin doses stock in the hospital to vaccinate people waiting for the second dose, under CSR funds. “The State is short of Covaxin for people awaiting the second dose,” he said.

“The management of hernia has now undergone a paradigm shift. The advent of minimal access or laparoscopic surgery has been a boon to both, the surgeon and the patient. Complex reconstructions, abdominal wall component separation surgeries, regular groin and ventral hernia can now be treated with minimal morbidity by the laparoscopic and robotic techniques,” Dr Premkumar Balachandran, senior consultant, minimal access, bariatric and robotic surgeon, Apollo Hospitals was quoted.

The facility was inaugurated in the presence of Suneeta Reddy, Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals.

