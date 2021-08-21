STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bridge courses likely for first-year UG students

Published: 21st August 2021 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2021 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

students, children, education, classroom

For representational purposes

By Binita Jaiswal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: As the admission process is nearing completion, colleges across the city are busy chalking out bridge courses for first-year students to ensure that they are able to grasp undergraduate subjects easily.
Class 12 students who passed this year have been attending online classes only and have not appeared for annual examinations as well. Hence, it’s difficult to evaluate what they have understood in class 12, say colleges. 

Guru Nanak College has decided to conduct a one-month-long bridge course for students of all streams. College principal MG Ragunathan said earlier, they used to offer bridge courses only for English, Computer Science and Maths subjects as many students faced problems in understanding the fundamentals of these subjects. However, this year, they have decided to conduct bridge courses for all subjects.

“As soon as we start online classes for first-year students, we will offer bridge courses. It  will also boost their confidence,” said Ragunathan. MOP Vaishnav College for Women has also planned bridge courses along with psychological counselling. “The students need proper guidance about their career and emotional support also as they have not gone to school in the entire year. Our effort will be to address these two issues,” said MOP’s principal, Lalitha Balakrishnan.

Stella Maris College already has a regular bridge course in place for students coming from vernacular medium. “A regular bridge course and pathway programme is offered to students from vernacular medium for their smooth transition,” said principal Sr Rosy Joseph, FMM.

According to academicians, under the circumstances, a bridge course is essential.  Ethiraj College for Women too has plans to help its first-year students. Initially, for 10 days, students of all subjects will be given bridge courses. “We have also decided to conduct a special class every Saturday where the teachers will clear students’ doubts,” said S Kothai, principal of Ethiraj College.

UG students Class 12 students
