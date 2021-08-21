STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Chennai has enough water for eight months: PWD

Combined storage of five reservoirs stands at 8.5 TMC; Chennai to also receive full quota of Krishna water

Published: 21st August 2021 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2021 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

A view of the Poondi lake in Tiruvallur district | shiba Prasad sahu

By KV Navya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: With more than 1.75 TMC of Krishna water released from Andhra Pradesh into Tamil Nadu, and the city’s reservoirs brimming, there is sufficient water to quench Chennai’s thirst for at least eight months, confirmed public works department (PWD) officials.

On Friday, more than a couple of months since the heavy rains stopped, the five storage levels together had a water storage level of 8.5 TMC. The combined water level of these reservoirs at the same time last year was only 4.3 TMC. The adequate water supply has also ensured that very little water is procured from the desalination plants in the city. Apart from the reservoirs and desalination plants, 1.75 TMC of Krishna water was released and the number is expected to touch 3 TMC in a couple more months.

The Kandaleru reservoir in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh, which augments the drinking water supply to Chennai, had attained a record storage of 52.94 tmcft for the first time (in April 2020) since the launch of the Telugu Ganga Canal System in 1996. This effectively meant that the city will receive its full quota of water from the neighbouring state.

Also, the reservoirs in Chennai had received copious amount of water inflow following heavy rains due to cyclones late last year. The Thervoy Kandigai reservoir, which was built exclusively to store drinking water for the city and inaugurated in November last year, reached its full capacity for the first time in October. Its storage now stands at 486 mcft as against the total capacity of 500 mcft.

However, the department did not comment on increasing the water supply as promised earlier. As water pipelines have been laid in most of the added areas, the Chennai Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board and Public Works Department were planning to increase water supply to the city.

While about 810 MLD of water is being supplied to the city daily for domestic use, the requirement stands at 1,200 MLD, per day. But, when asked about this, a senior official said, “Only if the supply is in deficit, there will not be a wastage. If water runs in taps all day, public might end up wasting the resource. There should always be a 20 to 30 per cent deficit.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai PWD water water scarcity
India Matters
Saravanan has been using the e-bike for more than 45 days and says it is running smoothly, with a mileage of about 45 km (Photo | Special arrangement)
'No noise, no pollution, no petrol': Tamil Nadu man makes his own e-bike
Neeraj Chopra, of India, competing in the men's javelin throw final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Pune stadium to be named after Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra
Children with mask seen walking with parents amid rise in covid 19 case in Bengaluru. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
At 17, Karnataka sees lowest number of daily Covid deaths
ISRO's earth observation satellite EOS-03 on-board GSLV-F10 blasts off from Sriharikota. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
The implications of ISRO mission failure 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A disabled-friendly toilet built at one of the houses in Virudhunagar | Express photo
Humane Express | This TN collector is building toilets for disabled people in their homes, for free!
, Taliban fighters display their flag on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Horror in Afghanistan: Taliban reportedly kills woman for 'bad cooking'
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp