Pothys opens new store at Chromepet

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Pothys, a chain of textile showrooms, opened its 17th branch on Friday. The store at Chromepet is special as along with the textile division, it also houses the Pothys Swarna Mahal, the company’s new jewellery retail store.

The store at Chromepet will provide a completely different shopping experience. People can do their entire wedding shopping from a single store as along with traditional silk sarees and gold jewellery, and also buy household items. In addition, it has a huge supermarket, stocked with an exhaustive list of household items, electronics, cosmetics, fashion jewellery, provisions, fruits and vegetables, available at unbelievably low prices, said a statement issued by the company.

Ramesh, MD, Pothys said, “People’s lifestyles have caught up with this phenomenal growth and their needs too have increased exponentially. With newer markets opening up, Pothys, in line with their customer first approach, felt the need to be closer to the customers’ doorstep and hence the huge and spectacular showroom in Chromepet, providing all the latest facilities to give a luxurious and never before shopping experience.”