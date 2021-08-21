STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Pothys opens new store at Chromepet

Pothys, a chain of textile showrooms, opened its 17th branch on Friday.

Published: 21st August 2021 05:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2021 05:08 AM   |  A+A-

Customers try out jewellery at the newly-opened Pothys Swarna Mahal at Chromepet in Chennai on Friday | ashwin prasath

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Pothys, a chain of textile showrooms, opened its 17th branch on Friday. The store at Chromepet is special as along with the textile division, it also houses the Pothys Swarna Mahal, the company’s new jewellery retail store.

The store at Chromepet will provide a completely different shopping experience. People can do their entire wedding shopping from a single store as along with traditional silk sarees and gold jewellery, and also buy household items. In addition, it has a huge supermarket, stocked with an exhaustive list of household items, electronics, cosmetics, fashion jewellery, provisions, fruits and vegetables, available at unbelievably low prices, said a statement issued by the company.

Ramesh, MD, Pothys said, “People’s lifestyles have caught up with this phenomenal growth and their needs too have increased exponentially. With newer markets opening up, Pothys, in line with their customer first approach, felt the need to be closer to the customers’ doorstep and hence the huge and spectacular showroom in Chromepet, providing all the latest facilities to give a luxurious and never before shopping experience.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chromepet Pothys chennai
India Matters
Saravanan has been using the e-bike for more than 45 days and says it is running smoothly, with a mileage of about 45 km (Photo | Special arrangement)
'No noise, no pollution, no petrol': Tamil Nadu man makes his own e-bike
Neeraj Chopra, of India, competing in the men's javelin throw final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Pune stadium to be named after Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra
Children with mask seen walking with parents amid rise in covid 19 case in Bengaluru. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
At 17, Karnataka sees lowest number of daily Covid deaths
ISRO's earth observation satellite EOS-03 on-board GSLV-F10 blasts off from Sriharikota. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
The implications of ISRO mission failure 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A disabled-friendly toilet built at one of the houses in Virudhunagar | Express photo
Humane Express | This TN collector is building toilets for disabled people in their homes, for free!
, Taliban fighters display their flag on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Horror in Afghanistan: Taliban reportedly kills woman for 'bad cooking'
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp