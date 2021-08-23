STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid cases marginally decline in Chennai

Spike caused by recent festivals & hospital clusters shows signs of abating, but experts urge caution amid further relaxations

A day ahead of reopening, a theatre in Chennai being sanitised on Sunday.

A day ahead of reopening, a theatre in Chennai being sanitised on Sunday. (Photo | EPS/Ashwin Prasath)

By Omjasvin MD
Express News Service

CHENNAI: After consistently recording more than 200 cases a day since August 10, the city has been seeing a much-needed decline in new cases, as the spike due to recent temple festivals and hospital clusters shows signs of abating.

The city has been recording less than 200 cases since August 18 and officials said clusters have largely reduced in the city. According to data shared by the city corporation with Express, 1,020 streets in Chennai now have active positive cases and among them, 850 streets have less than three cases, 92 have four or more cases and only 39 have five or more cases. Teynampet zone has the most number of streets with active cases (115).

While cases and clusters have overall come down, public health experts and health officials have asked people to be cautious, as theatres and several public places have reopened due to further relaxations. 
Speaking to Express, Dr Manish Narnaware, Deputy Commissioner of Health, Chennai Corporation, said people are not adhering to mask-wearing in various places and it is a cause for concern.

“In marriages, only 50 people are allowed but we see 200 persons participating. Similarly, social distancing also is not followed. People must strictly adhere to Covid protocols to prevent a surge. Festivals and functions can wait for a while,” he said. He added that if cases explode all over the city, the government may have no other option other than to impose strict restrictions or lockdown, for the larger good of people. 

The civic body had on August 21 collected `1.48 lakh for violation of Covid-19 protocols. Officials have been making sudden visits to busy areas like markets, shops and other crowded localities, and levying fines on people as well as shopkeepers, for failing to impose Covid norms. Public health experts said we cannot rule out the possibility of a State-wide explosion of cases and people must be more careful now than in the past. “Places such as theatres provide an ideal setting for infection to spread and may give the momentum for a third wave,” said former Director of Public Health Dr K Kolandasamy. 

He said people cannot take things for granted until the last person in the State is vaccinated. “Theatres must keep doors open and run exhaust fans,” he added. As of August 21, a total of 2,120 people were being treated for Covid-19 in the city.

Fewer cases
According to data shared by the city corporation with Express, 1,020 streets in Chennai now have active positive cases and among them, 850 streets have less than three cases

