Newborn girl abandoned in train rescued

CHENNAI: A two-week-old girl baby abandoned in a train was rescued by railway staff at Katpadi on Saturday. The baby, wrapped in cotton cloth, was found in a bag placed beneath a seat in the Jolarpettai-Arakkonam Workmen Special. Deepak, a pointsman at the Jolarpettai station, found the newborn while returning home after finishing duty.

As soon as the train entered Vellathoor station, he got down from the train and informed the station master and the railway protection force too was informed, sources said.

A team of railway police personnel and Childline staff received the baby at Katpadi around 7.45 pm and the baby was rushed to the Vellore Government Hospital for medical examination. After completing due procedures, the baby will be handed over to a children’s home, said officials. Katpadi railway police registered a case.