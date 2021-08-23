TN Assembly hails veteran DMK leader Durai Murugan on completing 50 years as legislator

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Assembly on Monday passed a resolution moved by Chief Minister MK Stalin unanimously congratulating octogenarian DMK leader Durai Murugan for completing 50 years as a legislator. Leaders of all political parties in the House paid rich tribute to the veteran leader. Thanking all, Durai Murugan promised that he would spend the rest of his life worthy of the praises heaped on him. While completing his speech, overwhelmed by emotion, he broke down.

During the zero hour, the Chief Minister said, "This legislature has a history of 100 years and Durai Murugan has crossed half a century as a legislator in this House. That is why he is guiding the proceedings as the Leader of the House."

Referring to his relationship with Durai Murugan in the DMK, Stalin said after the demise of his father M Karunanidhi and former general secretary of the DMK K Anbazhagan, Durai Murugan was guiding him in party affairs.

"He has never been the kind of politician to mince words. He speaks frankly and remains a pillar of support for the party. Indeed, many of us in the party were jealous of him for his closeness with Kalaignar (M Karunanidhi). When a surgery was to be performed on Durai Murugan, Kalaignar stayed with him overnight in hospital to give him strength to face the surgery."

Stalin said Durai Murugan who had opened his account in the State Assembly from Katpadi constituency in 1971 got elected from the same constituency eight times and represented Ranipet constituency twice and registered his deep views on issues in the House for five long decades. Durai Murugan could recall the names of the rivers in Tamil Nadu spontaneously and he is a treasure house of information on the Cauvery issue right from the 1924 agreement with the neighbouring state, he said.

Deputy Leader of the Opposition O Panneerselvam said Durai Murugan has been a guidepost for legislators and ministers on how to conduct themselves in the Assembly. “He was very fond of our leader MG Ramachandran. At the same time, he also showed affection and loyalty to Kalaignar (M Karunanidhi).” Panneerselvam said Durai Murugan was known for his humorous remarks while expressing his views in the House.

In his acceptance speech, Durai Murgan said, “For the first time, words fail me. I promise I will spend the rest of my life worthy of whatever you have said about me. My leader (MK Stalin) has totally surprised me by moving this resolution. I will remain grateful to him for my lifetime.” Overwhelmed by emotion, he broke down while concluding his speech.

K Selvaperunthagai (Congress), GK Mani (PMK), Nainar Nagenthran (BJP), Thally T Ramachandran (CPI), Nagai Mali (CPM), M Sinthanai Selvan (VCK), MH Jawahirullah (MMK), ER Eswaran (Kongunadu Makkal Desiya

Katchi), T Velmurugan (Thamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi) and Poovai S Jaganmoorthy (Puratchi Bharatham party) hailed the contributions of Durai Murugan.