ED raids conman’s ECR bungalow, seizes Rs 82 lakh

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Enforcement Directorate on Monday raided the luxurious beach front bungalow of one Sukesh Chandrasekhar, located on the East Coast Road and seized luxury cars and cash worth Rs 82.5 lakh.

According to the ED, it has also attached the luxurious beach front bungalow located in Chennai, besides seizing two kg gold, 16 luxurious cars and other high end items. Chandrasekhar is accused of allegedly running a Rs 200 crore extortion racket while he was lodged inside Tihar jail. His partner, Leena Maria Paul, an actress, was also questioned in connection with the racket.

He allegedly acted as the middleman for a former AIADMK leader TTV Dinakaran, who reportedly tried to bribe an Election Commission official to obtain the party’s two-leaves symbol for the Sasikala faction in 2017. Accused in at least 20 cases, Chandrasekhar allegedly used to pose as a government official and extort money from businessmen.