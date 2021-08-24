STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fire breaks out on third floor of jewellery store at Parry’s Corner

From 9 am to 11.30 am, a strike against the new hallmarking process was held by the associations representing jewellers and gems throughout the country.

Published: 24th August 2021

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A fire broke out on the third floor of a jewellery shop at NSC Bose Road in Parry’s, near the Flower Bazaar police station, on Monday. No person was injured and no ornaments were damaged, officials said.

From 9 am to 11.30 am, a strike against the new hallmarking process was held by the associations representing jewellers and gems throughout the country. In Chennai, a few members of the associations with shops in Sowcarpet and Parry’s took part in the protest. 

According to the District Fire Officer, around 11.45 am, when members were returning to open their shops, a fire broke out at Fathima Jewellers on the NSC Bose Road. “The fire started on the third floor of building where the staff were staying. It spread outside and the banner bearing name of the shop too got burnt. The banner was big enough to cover three floors and the fire engulfed the entire banner. A few clothes in the third floor were charred,” said the fire officer.

The staff of the store ran down the stairs and escaped. The fire officer said that a restaurant nearby had bought three new gas cylinders which were right under the burning building.

“Fire personnel from High Court, Esplanade, Washermenpet and Royapuram fire stations were rushed to the spot. They cleared the gas cylinders and the fire was put out within 45 minutes,” said the fire officer. The officer added that they suspect a short circuit since the building is without proper ventilation. 

