Vandalur zoo to open to public, but no lion safari

SV Krishna Chaitanya

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Arignar Anna Zoological Park (AAZP), popularly known as Vandalur Zoo, will be reopening later this week as the State government relaxed lockdown curbs. However, the crowd puller, lion safari, which houses Covid-recovered Asiatic lions will be closed for tourists.

Chief Wildlife Warden Shekhar Kumar Niraj said that Vandalur Zoo authorities are preparing a new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), which will be critically reviewed before opening the park,

The Vandalur Zoo is one of the largest zoos in the country.

“Zoo authorities have taken a decision to not have the Covid-recovered lions on display. So, the lion safari will remain closed. We do not want to cause any unnecessary stress to the animals. Also, the tourists will not be given access to the areas that are less ventilated. The SOP will contain all these details,” the Chief Wildlife Warden said.

Vandalur Zoo director V Karunapriya said adequate measures have been taken for the safety of the tourists and for the animals in the park. “We are waiting for an official Government Order to be issued. Tuesday is a holiday for the zoo. So, we are planning to reopen after that,” she said.

Earlier this year, Vandalur Zoo made international headlines after it reported the death of two young lions in quick interval due to the Delta variant with several other lions testing positive. This made the Zoo, the largest animal Covid cluster in the world.

However, despite the lack of adequate scientific information and knowledge on the best treatment, the zoo doctors have managed to save all other lions in the park, including older lions that were critical. The latest Covid tests conducted on the lions have come out negative and all of them have recuperated well.

They have not shown any serious post Covid symptoms or complications. However, considering the virus’ transmissibility, their health condition is being closely monitored by a team of veterinarians and the concerned field staff round the clock, officials told Express.

Meanwhile, the zoo authorities have welcomed the government’s decision to open the facility as the extended lockdown has drained the revenue leading to the zoo running into financial trouble.

