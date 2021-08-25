STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Family of brain-dead 5-year-old boy donates his organs

Doctors of MGM Healthcare Hospital harvested heart, lungs, and liver of a five-year-old boy, who was declared brain dead, after he met with an accident in Kallakurichi on August 19.

Published: 25th August 2021 07:01 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Doctors of MGM Healthcare Hospital harvested heart, lungs, and liver of a five-year-old boy, who was declared brain dead, after he met with an accident in Kallakurichi on August 19. The boy was admitted to a private hospital in Puducherry, from where he transferred to the MGM Healthcare on August 22, where he was declared brain dead on Monday.

After counselling, the boy’s parents consented to donate the organs. The hospital sought approval from the Transplant Authority of Tamil Nadu (TRANSTAN) and a team harvested the heart, lungs and liver.
MGM Healthcare was allotted the heart and lungs and liver was sent to another hospital, which had a patient with liver failure.

“Despite our best efforts we were not able to save the child. The hospital expresses heartfelt condolences for the family’s loss and extends gratitude for the generous act of organ donation,” a release quoted Dr Amalorpavanathan, Head-Transplant Process and Senior Consultant, Department of Vascular Surgery, MGM Healthcare Hospital.

