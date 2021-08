Suburban trains cancelled on Chennai-Tambaram section on five days, here are the details

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As part of ongoing engineering work at the St Thomas Mount yard, the railways has made changes in the operation of suburban trains on the Chennai – Chengalpattu section, said a statement from the railways.



The Chengalpattu – Chennai Beach Workmen Special leaving Chengalpattu at 11 pm is partially cancelled between Tambaram and Chennai Beach on these days: August 26, 27, 28, September 3 and 4. The train will run up to Tambaram.



The Tambaram – Chennai Beach Workmen Special leaving Tambaram at 11.45 pm is fully cancelled on these days: August 26, 27, 28, September 3 and 4.

The Chennai Beach – Tambaram Workmen Special leaving Chennai Beach at 11.40 pm and 11.59 pm is fully cancelled on these days: August 26, 27, 28, September 3 and 4.