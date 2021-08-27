STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Car driver swerves to avoid cow, rams roadside shop and kills woman

  A 65-year-old woman died after being hit by a car in Neelankarai on Thursday. Six others were injured in the incident.

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 65-year-old woman died after being hit by a car in Neelankarai on Thursday. Six others were injured in the incident.

The car driver was reportedly trying to avoid hitting a cow that crossed the road suddenly. According to the police, C Kannamma, the deceased from Injambakkam had visited a vegetable store in the morning.

A car driven by  Ravi Varman, and co-passengers Sudhakar, Dinesh and Venkatesan was passing through the area around 6.30 am. At that time, a cow suddenly crossed the road and while trying to avoid hitting the animal the driver lost control and hit the median before knocking down two parked motorbikes near the vegetable store and plunging into the shop, said the police.

Three people including Kannamma sustained injuries. All four inside the car also sustained injuries, said the police. Kannamma who was rushed to the Royapettah Government Hospital was declared dead on arrival. Adyar Traffic Investigation Wing has registered a case and a further investigation is on.

