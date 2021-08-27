STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Chennai govt hospital opens Covid-19 vaccine camp at geriatric ward for senior citizens

Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital is planning to set up additional vaccine camps in places where there is a crowding of outpatients. 

Published: 27th August 2021 12:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2021 12:44 PM   |  A+A-

The Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai has opened a Covid-19 vaccine camp.

The Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai has opened a Covid-19 vaccine camp at its geriatric ward. (Photo | Special arrangement)

By OMJASVIN M D
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai has opened an exclusive Covid-19 vaccine camp at the geriatric ward of the hospital. This is aimed at promoting vaccination among the senior citizens who come as out-patients and are also vulnerable to contract coronavirus. 

Dean of the hospital Dr E Theranirajan said about 150 to 200 senior citizens come as outpatients to the geriatric ward a day and if vaccines are accessible for them, they would take it. “We have formed a special team of one doctor, one nurse and a volunteer. They will convince the out patients and make them take the vaccine,”  he said. 

The RGGGH, which recently also opened a 24/7 vaccine, daily gets about 8000 to 9000 outpatients. As a result, the hospital is also planning to set up additional vaccine camps in places where there is a crowding of outpatients. 

“We would take the vaccine where people are gathering and this would make them take it. Apart from this, we are also planning to set up an exclusive vaccine camp at the diabetes ward as it is also one of the major comorbities causing deaths in Covid-19 patients,” the dean added. 

Currently, the vaccines camps functions upto 1 pm and the timings would be extended based on the need. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital RGGGH geriatric ward Covid vaccine camp
India Matters
A health worker administers a vaccine for COVID-19 at a hotel lobby repurposed for a vaccination drive in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
After slow start, India's COVID vaccination pace improves; target distant still
In this March 2021 photo provided by Pfizer, vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared for packaging. (Photo | AP)
Blood clot risk from COVID-19 infection much higher than that after vaccination: Study 
Representational Photo (File photo| AP)
Forced sex with legally wedded wife does not amount to rape, says Chhattisgarh HC
Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | AFP)
Amitabh Bachchan's police bodyguard transferred amid reports of 'Rs 1.5 crore annual income'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Joe Biden. (Photo | AP)
'We will hunt you down and make you pay': Biden warns Kabul airport attacker
Afghans lie on beds at a hospital after they were wounded in the deadly attacks outside the airport in Kabul. (Photo | AP)
Kabul airport attack kills 95 Afghans, 13 US troops; Biden vows revenge
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp