Chennai govt hospital opens Covid-19 vaccine camp at geriatric ward for senior citizens

OMJASVIN M D By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai has opened an exclusive Covid-19 vaccine camp at the geriatric ward of the hospital. This is aimed at promoting vaccination among the senior citizens who come as out-patients and are also vulnerable to contract coronavirus.

Dean of the hospital Dr E Theranirajan said about 150 to 200 senior citizens come as outpatients to the geriatric ward a day and if vaccines are accessible for them, they would take it. “We have formed a special team of one doctor, one nurse and a volunteer. They will convince the out patients and make them take the vaccine,” he said.

The RGGGH, which recently also opened a 24/7 vaccine, daily gets about 8000 to 9000 outpatients. As a result, the hospital is also planning to set up additional vaccine camps in places where there is a crowding of outpatients.

“We would take the vaccine where people are gathering and this would make them take it. Apart from this, we are also planning to set up an exclusive vaccine camp at the diabetes ward as it is also one of the major comorbities causing deaths in Covid-19 patients,” the dean added.

Currently, the vaccines camps functions upto 1 pm and the timings would be extended based on the need.