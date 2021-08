By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 10-year-old boy who was playing on a swing made with a saree died of asphyxiation on Wednesday. The boy, Riwik, a class five student, was alone at the house in Odaikuppam in Thiruvottiyur.

According to the preliminary probe, the boy was playing with the saree and got his neck tangled in it. Upon her return from a nearby shop, Rani, the boy’s mother, found him unconscious. Thiruvottiyur police rushed to the spot and sent the body to Government Stanley Hospital for postmortem.