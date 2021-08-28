STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Four booked for duplicating paint firm’s products

The Intellectual Property Right Enforcement Cell (IPREC) had booked four persons for allegedly making duplicate products of famous paint brands.

By Express News Service

According to the police, a reputed paint company lodged a complaint that illegal production and sale of duplicate products are prevalent in the city. Based on it, the IPREC raided two places in Vanagaram and seized at least 45 boxes of duplicate products, 11 duplicate putty bags and 250 empty boxes.

In connection with another complaint, raids were carried out at two shops in Madhavaram and Erukkancherry. The personnel seized 19 filled cans of duplicate product of reputed brand paint, 24 empty cans, and labels. 

The IPREC registered two separate cases against the accused, S Saravanan (41) from Maduravoyal, who runs a filling unit of local brand paints in the cans of a popular band and supplying to the retailers.
The police also registered a case against D Prakash (26), R Kumaresan (37), and H Sahadev (45).

