Rainfall likely in Chennai for next couple days

CHENNAI: The regional meteorological centre said Chennai would receive moderate rainfall over the next two days. On Friday, Nungambakkam weather station recorded 7.4 mm of rainfall. The forecast said, “Thunderstorms with moderate rain is likely to occur in some areas.

Maximum and minimum temperature will hover around 35 and 25 degree Celsius, respectively.” Heavy-to-very heavy rainfall warning was issued to Theni, Nilgiris and Coimbatore districts, while heavy rainfall is forecast for Tiruvallur, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Salem, Vellore and Kancheepuram districts. Kalasapakkam in Tiruvannamalai received 14 cm of rainfall in the last 24 hours.