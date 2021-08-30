STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Don’t relocate evicted Chennai residents to faraway places’

The associations urged the State government to build houses for the poor under Central government scheme that provides Rs 5 lakh financial assistance to build a 300-sqft house.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  With the Assembly session on housing set for September, a group of housing and land rights associations has sent a set of 10 requests to the State government, including one which urged not to resettle evicted persons from Chennai to faraway places, as it was leading to loss of livelihood and was particularly hard on the women and children.

According to a statement, following a discussion on August 28, the associations urged the State government to build houses for the poor under Central government scheme that provides Rs 5 lakh financial assistance to build a 300-sqft house.

They have also requested the government to provide land pattas for people from towns and villages, living in government lands or those living near it. Similarly, they have also urged the government to build houses for those living on platforms, as per the High Court order.

For bonded labourers, irular and narikuravar tribals, measures must be taken to give five cents land, and a cow or goat.  The groups that participated in the discussion include IRCDUC, HMS, NMPS, TMWU, IUF, NAPM, SCBRWC, HRCN, JMS, and DBMS.

