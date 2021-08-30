STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Major restaurant chains in Chennai shut branches to cut costs

Hotels hit hard by high rental prices, less footfalls due to pandemic 

Published: 30th August 2021 03:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2021 02:18 PM   |  A+A-

A closed Adyar Anand Bhavan branch in the city. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

A closed Adyar Anand Bhavan branch in the city. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Dwindling footfalls, high rent and and restrictions during the lockdown have forced popular restaurant chains like Adyar Ananda Bhavan and Hotel Saravana Bhavan to close down some of their branches.

K T Srinivasa Raja, managing director of Adyar Ananda Bhavan, said, “We have shut down branches where rentals are quite high. In Chennai alone, we shut down three branches.” It is learnt that the chain has closed seven or eight branches across the State.

“We are not able to pay the rent due to the drastic fall in business. Once it picks up, we will open the branches,” says Raja. Tamil Nadu Hotels Association President M Venkadasubbu said that during the lockdown many restaurants closed permanently. “Only those outlets that are financially feasible are retained. The focus is on cost cutting,” he said.

The recent relaxation in lockdown norms is a welcome move, especially the permission to operate till 10 pm. But returning to normalcy will take a lot of time, says an industry source, adding the hope is to cash in on the Deepavali and Dussehra festival season to bounce back.

One the other hand, hotel business is finally picking up. V Vasudevan, managing director of Sangu Chakra Hotels said that people are preferring to organise functions like wedding in hotels, rather than in marriage halls. This is driving up the room occupancy, which Vasudevan pegs at 45 to 50 per cent. The owners have given a clarion call to the government for tiding over the crisis.

What the outlets seek...

  • Reduction of GST on rentals, sweets, and savouries from 18 per cent to 5 per cent

  • Relaxations on number of attendees for events in hotels depending on the capacity of the place

  • An industry status to restaurants and hotels

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
chennai Chennai restaurants
India Matters
Afghan Taliban Mawlavi Haibatullah Akhundzada
Why has Taliban supreme leader Akhundzada not surfaced? 
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
What a third COVID-19 wave means to your money
Representational Photo (File photo| AP)
19-year-old TN woman arrested for 'marrying', sexually assaulting minor
Bharat Biotech unit with 1 crore monthly capacity releases first vax batch

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala to conduct more random tests to identify new COVID clusters
India's Sumit Antil sets a World Record of 68.55 meters and wins the gold medal during the Men's Javelin Throw F44 in the Athletics during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
TOKYO OLYMPICS | Two Golds for India: Sumit Antil, Avani Lekhara create history!
Gallery
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp