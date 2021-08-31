STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MIOT Hospital commissions Biplane Cathlab machine

The MIOT Hospital commissioned a biplane cathlab machine on Friday that will save time and allow for critical decisions.

Published: 31st August 2021 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2021 02:59 PM

Durga Stalin (centre), wife of CM MK Stalin, inaugurates the biplane cathlab machine | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The MIOT Hospital commissioned a biplane cathlab machine on Friday that will save time and allow for critical decisions. The biplane cathlab with cone beam CT, 3D Echo and software intelligence was commissioned by Durga Stalin, wife of Chief Minister MK Stalin, in the presence of Mallika Mohandas, Chairman of MIOT Hospital and Dr Prithvi Mohandas, Managing Director of MIOT Hospital. 

The biplane cathlab’s 2 C-arms integrated diagnosis will enable on-the-spot decision making and treatment on a single platform to save time while multiple views can be obtained in a single move. The cathlab reduces the radiation exposure by 50 percent with accuracy, a press release from the hospital said. The in-built cone beam CT gives specialists the rare advantage of providing CT-like images on the table within a few seconds. The LCD screen that comes with the system gives a clear 3D picture of the organs, so that margins of error are brought down to zero, the release added.

The patients need not be shifted from the CT room for diagnosis to the treatment room and back allowing for critical decisions to be taken on-table without loss of time. The machine also brings down treatment time for a stroke patient from two hours to a mere 30 minutes. This will benefit patients brought in with symptoms of stroke that have to be treated quickly to save brain tissue damage.

