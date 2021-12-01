12 small buses flagged off from four Chennai metro stations

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To facilitate last-mile connectivity for metro travellers, the Metro Transport Corporation (MTC) has launched small bus services from four metro stations -- CMBT, Alandur, Airport and Thiruvottiyur.

As many as 12 small buses have been put into service from the stations and will run 148 trips a day. Chief Minister M K Stalin flagged off the buses on Tuesday. While the buses from CMBT, Alandur, and Airport metro stations will start from near the stations, buses from Thituvottiyur will start from the Thiruvottiyur bus stand, said a press release.

The buses will operate in six routes in the city, with each route having two buses. The routes are: Alandur MS - Madipakkam bus stand, Alandur - Porur, Thiruvottiyur BS - Manali, Airport MS - Kundrathur, CMBT - Maduravoyal Erikkarai and CMBT - Nolambur Sakthi Nagar. A senior official from MTC said they would increase the number of services accordingly after analysing the daily patronage.