STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

American company to invest Rs 31,000 crore in Chennai firm

US-based TFCC International is set to acquire 46 per cent stake in Chennai-based Ramcharan Co Pvt Ltd by investing $4.14 billion (about Rs 31,000 crore) in the company, according to a release.

Published: 02nd December 2021 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2021 05:39 AM   |  A+A-

Startups, meets
By Express News Service

CHENNAI: US-based TFCC International is set to acquire 46 per cent stake in Chennai-based Ramcharan Co Pvt Ltd by investing $4.14 billion (about Rs 31,000 crore) in the company, according to a release.

Considered to be one of the biggest fundings in the Indian chemical sector, the investment by TFCC will be in the environment to energy management systems and renewable energy devices with high storage capacity made from sodium silicate. This investment will be made with a horizon of five to seven years and the first round would be closed by January 2022, the release said.

The technology used by Ramcharan allows for zero toxic residue, and can be used to convert all types of unsegregated waste into energy, with zero residue to the environment, making it the first of its kind globally and also the safest. 

As per Registrar of Companies (RoC) in Chennai, both the Indian arm of TFCC International and Ramcharan Company share the same registered address at Raheja Tower on Anna Salai.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Not fully vaccinated? No entry at malls, parks in Bengaluru
American company to invest Rs 31,000 crore in Chennai firm
(Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
Omicron scare: 21 Russia returnees go untested in Kerala
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Brave Kerala teen catches harasser, hands him over to police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp