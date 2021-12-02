Doctors at Dr Mehta’s Hospitals save preterm baby

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Doctors at Dr Mehta’s Hospitals saved the life of a preterm baby who weighed only 750 gm and also was diagnosed with a rare cardiac condition.

According to a press releases, the woman from Andra Pradesh who had twins, was admitted to Dr Mehta’s Hospital for delivery. The mother gave premature birth to male twins weighing 1.040 kg and 750 grams. The baby weighing 1.040 kg was discharged after four weeks at NICU. But the other baby was diagnosed with cardiac tamponade, a condition where fluid accumulates around the heart muscle.

Neonatologist Dr B Arun Krishnan with guidance from Dr C Shanthi, cardiologist, performed pericardiocentesis and the baby was discharged after six weeks at NICU. The hospitals performed the procedure at a subsidised cost, the release added. The baby weighed 1.3 kg at the time of release.