Floor of house caves in due to canal water

“The water has been rushing behind the house for the last 10 days and the foundation of the house was also damaged by the flow,” said a fire officer.

Published: 02nd December 2021 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2021 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

A woman staring at the roof of her dilapidated house at MGR Nagar at Arungundram village in Chengalpattu | Debadatta Mallick

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Water gushing through a canal caused an eight-feet hole in the middle of the living room at a house in Chengalpattu district on Wednesday. The house located in an apartment complex in Jegadeesan Nagar in Urapakkam is right next to a canal which takes excess water from the reservoir to the sea.

“The water has been rushing behind the house for the last 10 days and the foundation of the house was also damaged by the flow,” said a fire officer. He pointed out that the current helped the water find weaker spots and loosen the sand. On Wednesday, when Gunasekaran and Srividya, residents of the house woke up, they found a huge hole in the living room and water gushing from under the building. The fire and rescue personnel suggested immediate evacuation.

