Irulars of MGR Nagar promised new houses

The Irular families in MGR Nagar in Arungundram village in Chengalpattu, who have been living in dilapidated houses, were promised new houses. 

Published: 02nd December 2021 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2021 06:38 AM

A view of the Irular tribal hamlet in Vittilapuram village

DEBADATTA MALLICK

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Irular families in MGR Nagar in Arungundram village in Chengalpattu, who have been living in dilapidated houses, were promised new houses. Following an article published in these columns, Thiruporur tehsildar along with other government officials visited the village and enumerated all the houses. 

Chengalpattu Collector Rahul Nath told TNIE the enumeration exercise was completed and all the eligible families would be given house allotment very shortly. “There are some issues related to pattas. It was not entered in the accounts. Those issues are being addressed,” he said. 

Officials said getting house allotment was hindered due to lack of proper land patta. “In villages, where pattas were available, new houses are being built. But in villages like MGR Nagar, it got delayed. We are working on it on a priority basis,” a local official said.

About 70-odd irula families in MGR Nagar are living in miserable condition with falling roofs and cracked walls. The houses were built during the MGR period and are on the verge of collapse.

