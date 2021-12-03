STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chennai-based Faiza Khan leading world of fashion designing and event management

With her roots in Chennai, she is eventually making her name all over India.

Published: 03rd December 2021

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The most common skill every creative professional possesses is the ability to multi-task. Versatility has always helped people grow on a personal and professional level. One such young lady from Chennai who has diversified her skills is Faiza Khan. She is an event planner by profession and a fashion designer by passion.  

With her roots in Chennai, she is eventually making her name all over India. Faiza has primarily built her reputation as a celebrated fashion designer and stylist. She has redefined luxury with her impeccable designs and is one of the most sought after celebrity designers in Chennai today. 

Faiza showcased 112 costume designs with different themes at Le Royal Méridien Chennai. She is the only designer in Chennai to achieve the feat of designing a maximum number of costumes in a show. The talented lady has even designed costumes for celebrities and has attended fashion events for notable brands and designers. Earlier, Faiza launched Naayab Calendar in 2019 that became a huge hit. However, she has proved her prowess of being more than a mainstream designer.  

Her work as an event planner includes an array of projects in Chennai. Another glory which Khan is immensely proud of is her venture called Fab Events. The recent event organized by her was the Fab Star Iconic Awards Edition-2 which was held on 28th November 2021 in Chennai. This celebrated event saw many dignitaries from different walks of life in attendance.  

Some of the popular names who won it big at the event are VJ Archana, Bharath Niwas, Shiva Kumar, Sakthi, Shalu Shamu, Kumaran Thangarajan, Riyaz Khan, and Sakshi Agarwal to name a few. While Faiza’s work has made her a promising name across Chennai, she is consistently working towards organising events in other parts of India. “I am going step by step. After all, milestones are achieved with time”, she said.

Faiza has even made it to the Asia and India Book of Records for organising a fashion show with 453 models. As of today, this celebrity designer is one of the jury members across all the massive fashion events happening in Chennai.

