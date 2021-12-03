Hold fresh probe into death of girl at theme park: Madras HC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has ordered city police to hold further investigations into the death of a girl at an amusement park located on ECR Road five years ago. Disposing of a petition filed by the bereaved father, Justice M Dhandapani issued the orders directing the Commissioner of Chennai city police to nominate an officer not below the rank of a DSP for conducting further probe.

“...this court directs the second respondent (Commissioner of Police) to appoint a fit person not below the rank of the deputy superintendent to conduct further investigation in the matter and take appropriate action,” he said in a recent order. If necessary, an additional report under section 173 (8) of CrPC can be filed before the trial court, he added.

The judge observed that facts on the death of the girl proved that ‘shabby investigation’ was conducted by the law enforcement agency and the court was prima facie satisfied to issue the orders for further probe.

The petition seeking further probe was filed by KN Babu, of Kazhipattur, OMR in Kancheepuram district. He stated that his wife and younger daughter went to the VGP Universal Kingdom on June 24, 2016. They boarded a joy ride, wave swinger.

In the midst of the ride, both were thrown off and subsequently suffered injuries. After undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Perumbakkam, they were discharged. However, the girl died on July 14. The Neelangarai police initially filed a case under section 337 (negligent act endangering human life) of the Indian penal Code (IPC) and later altered it to section 304 A (causing death by negligence) of IPC.

Even though the doctor treating the girl certified the death was caused due to injury, the police did not take it into account, he alleged, and said the top police authorities did not take against the erring officials for ‘shabby investigation’.