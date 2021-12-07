Trial run of Chennai airport’s much-awaited car park facility likely in January

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Trial run for the much-awaited multi-level car parking (MLCP) at the Chennai Airport will likely begin in January, according to airport Director Dr Sharad Kumar.Once inaugurated passengers will not have to go outside and re-enter if they want to shift terminals as roads will be interconnected.

The MLCP will be more akin to the Delhi airport model; however it will be more advanced as it will house a retail facility, cinema and mall. These facilities will open to the public only by March-end. A spokesman representing the developer told Express the MLCP buildings are ready but they are waiting for the roads linking it.

“The dry run and trial runs will begin once roads are connected to provide entry into the building and multi-level car parking. Also there are two additional roads which are coming up between the airport terminal and multi-level car parking building. It will be criss-cross so that traffic movement is seamless,” the spokesman said.

The MLCP will have five screen multiplexes, two food courts, retail shops, kids engagement stores and bars and restaurants. Not only that, Chennai Airport will be the first in the country to have multi-modal connectivity as passengers can take the road, suburban train or metro. The airport has planned the multi-level car parking with a vision for next 15 years to ease traffic congestion.

The spokesman for the developer said that after roads are constructed, FASTag integrator and all ticketing equipment will be installed so that traffic is seamless. “There will be a week of trial run. After that we will slowly migrate. The existing parking management which is there over the airport will be migrated to multi-level car parking,” the spokesman added.

“The total car parking space available in both MLCP buildings in domestic and international respectively is 2,000 and we are just on the process of estimation. The sampling size for trial run will be suggested by car parking operator as well as consultant. The parking charges will be determined based on the Airport Authority of India’s recommendation,” he said.