IIT-Madras student’s suicide: Victim’s father appears before CBI

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Abdul Latif, father of Fathima Latif – a student from Kerala, who allegedly died by suicide at the IIT Madras campus in November 2019 — appeared before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday. The CBI had issued a notice to Abdul Latif on Monday to provide further information on the case.

Sources close to the family whom TNIE spoke to, confirmed that Latheef also met the Waqf Board and the Minority Commission in Chennai, and is set to meet Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday at 10 am.

“Latif will be submitting a petition, seeking a speedy investigation on the matter,” said former mayor of Kerala’s Kollam Corporation, V Rajendrababu.

Fatima Latif, in her suicide note, had alleged that she took the drastic step due to harassment from a professor at the institution. The probe on her death was transferred to the CBI from the Central Crime Branch in December 2019, following which a CBI team took statements from Fathima’s family nine months ago. The family, however, later alleged the investigation made little progress after that.

“At the time of Fathima’s death, Stalin was the leader of the Opposition and had raised his voice against the issue. This has happened in his State, and we hope that he would support us,” said Rajendrababu. In the wake of her death, there were many allegations of religious and caste discrimination at the institution.



After the incident, Stalin had said, “As religious hatred is rampant across India, Fathima’s mother said she chose to send her daughter to study in Tamil Nadu as it was considered safe.”

Previously, while speaking to TNIE, Latif had said, “We will let the Chief Minister know of the grievances and ask him to speak with the Prime Minister’s Office. We want the culprits behind my daughter’s death to be arrested soon.” He added that Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had a word with Stalin regarding this.

(With inputs from Parvathi Benu)