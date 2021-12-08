STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Rs 61.7 crore project for renovating Chennai Corp schools

The city corporation is set to upgrade the infrastructure of corporation schools at an estimated project cost of Rs 61.7 crore.

Published: 08th December 2021 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2021 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

Cash; Capital; investment

(Representational Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The city corporation is set to upgrade the infrastructure of corporation schools at an estimated project cost of Rs 61.7 crore. Following an announcement in the Assembly by Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru, work orders have been issued for six corporation schools at a cost of Rs 17.3 crore. Tenders have been floated to upgrade eight other schools at an estimated cost of Rs 21.7 crore, said a statement from the civic body on Tuesday. Project estimates are being prepared for another 12 schools, and tenders would be floated once the estimates (about Rs 22.5 crore) are finalised.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Dr Anthony Fauci, Chief Medical Advisor to US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Omicron variant 'almost certainly' not more severe than Delta: US health expert Anthony Fauci 
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)
Will this chewing gum really alleviate the spread of COVID-19?
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Tribal labourer finds diamond worth Rs 60 lakh in famous Panna mines in MP
Shivaraj Hugar being honoured during the drama. (Photo | Nagaraj Hadagali)
Karnataka: Koppal villagers help musician raise money for daughter's wedding by holding play

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp