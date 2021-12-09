Green tribunal forms expert panel to study extent of fly ash damage at Ennore creek

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The southern bench of National Green Tribunal (NGT) has constituted a new joint expert committee headed by former vice-chairperson of State Planning Commission Santha Sheela Nair to finalise the remediation process and study the extent of environmental damage caused due to fly ash pollution in Ennore creek. The committee was directed to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) within four months.

Ennore resident R Ravimaran had filed a petition before the tribunal accusing North Chennai Thermal Power Plant run by TANGEDCO of spewing large quantities of fly ash into Ennore creek through its old pipelines that often rupture polluting the waterbody.

While TANGEDCO submitted a timeline for replacement of the pipeline, the tribunal comprising judicial member Justice K Ramakrishnan and expert member K Satyagopal has expressed displeasure over the manner in which TANGEDCO was dealing with the issue. “If there is any damage caused to the soil, what is the nature of remediation to be undertaken by the TANGEDCO to restore the damage caused to the environment. Assess environmental compensation payable for such damage caused and its impact on marine biology,” the bench said in the Terms of Reference.

The bench also asked the committee to suggest the possibility of providing a green belt of such nature which can be possible to protect the riverine ecology in that area, so as to avoid further encroachment and further deterioration being caused on account of such unauthorised activities.

Santha Sheela Nair will be the chairperson and the director, Department of Environment, will be the Member Secretary for the committee, which was directed to prepare the report including the preparation of DPR for remediation process within a period of four months and submit it before the tribunal before April 18, 2022.The tribunal also directed the TANGEDCO to replace all damaged pipelines by June 2022 and a periodical compliance was sought.

Green belt

The bench also asked the committee to suggest the possibility of providing a green belt to protect riverine ecology