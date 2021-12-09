Anusha Ganapathi By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Inscryption is really a nerdy puzzle-based deck-building game. It is based off a simple boardgame mechanic, which works surprisingly well as a videogame. What reeled me in, is its lore and the very peculiar, nightmare-esque aesthetic. I am in a cabin, the door is locked. The room is cloaked in darkness, and I only see a table, dimly lit by cursed candles that indicate my fate. On the other end of the table is a bearded stranger, with skeletal fingers and bright eyes. He immerses me into the illusion he has woven.

I am told that I am in a forest, in a caravan. The cards are my guardian creatures that help me struggle ahead. There are helpful witches, greedy hunters, and the occasional packrats. I must use the boons they give me to my advantage. I believe everything the stranger tells me. He challenges me to an insane card game. I must play, and I must win. Or I lose, and start from the beginning all over again.

To a person with no context, the cards would appear as though speaking a whole other language. But Inscryption does an excellent job of visually explaining the game mechanics.The game begins with a starter deck of woodland creatures. There are squirrels, and then other creatures. Squirrels could be sacrificed to give powers to the other creatures. The creatures would then attack the enemy, enough to tip over his damage scales — and make him lose.

As I progress ahead and defeat mini-bosses, I build my card decks. The deck building strategy can be as easy or as difficult as we want it to be. A seasoned card-game enthusiast might actually have a strategy. I went the aggressive newb route, accumulating high powered creatures, and levelling up their damage and health every chance I got. If I played it right, I could defeat the enemy in a single move.

Obviously, it took me atleast 15 attempts to even get to boss #3 in the game. However, the game makes even losses worth my while. I have the opportunity to better my deck build, and the chance of gaining better cards in my path the next time around. The experience refreshes every time the game does, which makes wins very gratifying. I was engaged enough to stick around till the mysterious narrative was concluded. I rate the game a whole 4 sacrifices out of 4 for making a deck-buillder wholesome fun. It is available via the Steam store for the PC.