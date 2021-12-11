Boon for Chennai's birders as Pallikaranai’s Rs 20 crore eco park now open to public

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: An ecological park set up on 2.5 acres in the Pallikaranai marsh was inaugurated by Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday. Built at a cost of Rs 20 crore, it boasts of a walking path and watch towers for bird lovers.

Pallikaranai is home to over 459 types of living organisms, including plants, birds, fish, mammals, and reptiles. As many as 176 types of terrestrial and migratory birds, 50 species of fish, nine species of snail, 10 species of mammals, and 15 species of butterflies have been recorded near the marshland.

“According to the 2019-2020 census, approximately 2,65,313 birds have been identified in the swamp. Visitors can walk along the 2 km footpath on the periphery of the park and spot birds and other creatures. This is the best season to spot migratory birds,” said an official from the Tamil Nadu Forest Department, which is in charge of maintaining the ecological park.

The ecological park will be open from 6 am to 6 pm, and currently does not have any entry fee. In the near future though, an entry fee of Rs 10 per child and Rs 25 per adult will be charged, a Forest Department official told TNIE.

“The Pallikaranai marsh helps in flood mitigation and improvement of groundwater storage, and provides high biodiversity support. It is a very interesting place for children. There are detailed boards about the flora and fauna. We hope it is maintained well,” said P Vimal, a visitor.

During the inauguration, a request was made to declare the Pallikaranai marshland as a Ramsar site. A Ramsar site is a wetland site of international importance. The Ramsar Convention on Wetlands of International Importance is an international treaty for the conservation and sustainable use of wetlands. “If the Union government lists it as a Ramsar site, there would be more scope for conservation and prevention of encroachments. The Pallikaranai marsh is an important source of flood mitigation,” said the Forest Department official.