Nod sought for aircraft maintenance complex on Chennai airport premises

Proposal sent to AAI to set up facility on 50 acres of land near airport

Published: 12th December 2021 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2021 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

A view of the Chennai airport

A view of the Chennai airport (Photo | EPS, Ashwin Prasath)

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government is banking on Airport Authority of India to give its nod for setting up an Aircraft Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO) Complex on 50 acres of land near the Chennai Airport. The proposal has been sent to AAI to get access to the Chennai Airport airstrip which is essential for the operation of MRO, according to an official from Tamil Nadu Industrial Development  Corporation (TIDCO). 

Airport Director Dr Sharad Kumar told TNIE that the proposal is under consideration. An MRO facility is any location, workshop or hangar that engages in aircraft maintenance professionally. MRO facilities and technicians keep aircraft running safely and reliably through the use of aircraft ground support equipment.
A TIDCO official said usually, five to 10 acres of land is required to set up an MRO facility. “Once the clearance is given, we are looking at three to four MRO companies setting up shop,” said the TIDCO official.

Pandian Sokku, managing director of Nano Aviation India Pvt Limited, which specialises in MRO, says that Chennai has an advantage with regards to the MRO facility because of its proximity to seaports. “Close proximity to seaports greatly supports import and export of aviation spares, tools, equipment of larger sizes and materials. More than 80 per cent of equipment is imported through seaports only, due to lower freight charges compared to air shipments. Considering the huge support resources, such as skill set of engineers, support staff and industries available in Chennai region, all MRO support needs will be met conveniently in Chennai,” says Pandian.

With the growing induction of aircraft worldwide post Covid-19 pandemic and in India, and growth projection from the current fleet size of 600-plus to 1,300 by the year 2034, there is a huge opportunity for Chennai to capitalise on the growing MRO market. Currently, MRO services are mostly provided outside the country, says Pandian. In the year 2020, the MRO expenditure by Indian airline companies was Rs 156.6 billion, out of which less than 10 per cent was spent in India.

