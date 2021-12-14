38-year-old Chennai man tries to save neighbour, killed by gang

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 38-year-old man, who tried to stop a gang from assaulting his neighbour, was killed. A hunt was launched for the three-member gang. The deceased was identified as Suresh (38), of Selaiyanur village.

The incident happened on Sunday night when the suspects — Dhatchanamoorthy (33), Prabhakaran (25) and Sivakumar (27) — attacked one Chandrasekar (28), who was the neighbour of Suresh. “Dhatchanamoorthy and Chandrasekar were boozing and an argument erupted.

Chandrasekar assaulted Dhatchanamoorthy and fled. Dhatchanamoorthy informed the other two and reached Chandra-sekar’s house,” said a police officer.

While the trio was attacking Chandrasekar, Suresh tried to intervene.

He was pushed down and his head hit a rock.

He was declared dead on arrival at a hospital.