38-year-old Chennai man tries to save neighbour, killed by gang

Chandrasekar assaulted Dhatchanamoorthy and fled. Dhatchanamoorthy informed the other two and reached Chandra-sekar’s house,” said a police officer.

Published: 14th December 2021 02:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2021 05:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A 38-year-old man, who tried to stop a gang from assaulting his neighbour, was killed. A hunt was launched for the three-member gang. The deceased was identified as Suresh (38), of Selaiyanur village.

The incident happened on Sunday night when the suspects — Dhatchanamoorthy (33), Prabhakaran (25) and Sivakumar (27) — attacked one Chandrasekar (28), who was the neighbour of Suresh. “Dhatchanamoorthy and Chandrasekar were boozing and an argument erupted.

Chandrasekar assaulted Dhatchanamoorthy and fled. Dhatchanamoorthy informed the other two and reached Chandra-sekar’s house,” said a police officer.

While the trio was attacking Chandrasekar, Suresh tried to intervene.

He was pushed down and his head hit a rock.

He was declared dead on arrival at a hospital. 

